The High Court has set Monday, July 25, 2022, to rule on any submissions of no case to be filed by defendants in the alleged coup plot trial.

The Court has subsequently directed both prosecution and defence lawyers to file any submissions they may have by Tuesday, July 12, or forfeit the opportunity thereafter.

This was after the prosecution had closed its case with the cross-examination of its last witness, Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Defense lawyer, Anthony Lartey, examined the witness on behalf of the 4th accused persons.

Ten persons are standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilize the country and overthrow the Administration of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

They include a medical doctor, Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, a senior military officer, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, a senior police officer, ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, some men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces; Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, Johannes Zikpi.

The rest are a local blacksmith, Donya Kafui, aka Ezor and a fleet manager, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu.

Col. Gameli and ACP Dr. Agordzo have pleaded not guilty to abetment of high treason, while the rest have pleaded not guilty to high treason and conspiracy to commit high treason.

The three-member Court has Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe as its President and Justices Hafsa Amaliba and Stephen Oppong as Members.

It says it will open a case management conference for directions on the defense process should it rule against any submission of no case file.