The government has awarded the Dome-Kitase road rehabilitation project in the Greater Accra Region on contract.

The $1.65-million project, which will cover 23 kilometres, will start from the Dome Roundabout in the Greater Accra Region and end at Kitase, near Peduase in the Eastern Region.

It includes the construction of a 16.3km two-lane single carriageway with asphaltic concrete surfacing, the provision of 2.8km asphaltic concrete surfacing dual carriageway arterial with auxiliary lanes on both sides for drop off/pick up and the provision of a one-km two-lane single carriageway for Ashesi University, also with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

The project which is scheduled for completion in 24 months, is being sponsored by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the government.

Commencement

At a signing ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said construction work would start at the end of July this month.

He said the project would enhance the socio-economic activities of the people living in the catchment area and also facilitate trade and economic integration between the two regions.

The minister expressed confidence that the contractor, First Sky Limited, would deliver the project on time and “with all competence and efficiency”.

“We went through the entire procurement processes and the best contractor emerged. And I want to assure the company that the government will support our own to deliver this project on schedule,” Mr Amoako-Atta added.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive of First Sky, Oliver Acquah, thanked the government for the confidence reposed in the company and gave assurance that it would deliver the project on schedule.