Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Guinea, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas has communicated his intention to withdraw as a mediator to the West African State.

Guinea, whose junta has refused an ECOWAS mediator announced a 36-month transition period and has conditioned any dialogue towards a successful transfer of power to a constitutionally recognized head of state on the appointment of another ECOWAS mediator.

Speaking to journalists on the side of the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of Ecowas Heads of State and Government on Sunday July 3, 2022, in Accra, Dr. Ibn Chambas said his decision to step down is to pave way for a successful dialogue to take place in order for Guinea to return to constitutional democratic rule.

“In Guinea, the transitional authorities continue to insist that there is no political crisis, yet it is evident that once a military has overthrown a civilian government, there is obviously a political crisis in the country. This reason is what the Guinean authorities have used to refuse to accept an ECOWAS envoy in the country in the person of myself.”

“At this point I believe that I should not be the stumbling block to dialogue between ECOWAS and Guinea. In order to facilitate forward movement on this issue, I have decided to withdraw myself as envoy of ECOWAS to Guinea to allow the authority to come up with other names,” Dr. Ibn Chambas said.

Dr. Ibn Chambas was appointed in November last year as Special Envoy to Guinea to strengthen dialogue with the Guinean military authority towards the successful and short transitional process.