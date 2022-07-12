The Minority in Parliament is kicking against what it terms, attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters register on the sole basis of the new Ghana card.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, a new register on this basis is a wasteful expenditure and will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians who have not registered or secured their cards yet.

Haruna Iddrisu addressed the press in Parliament and said: “Our understanding as we pick it up is that the EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana 80 million dollars thereabout.”

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George made similar allegations in the past, indicating that the EC is preparing to lay a Constitutional Instrument in Parliament that will allow the creation of new voters register with the Ghana Card.

The government came under intense criticism after the creation of a new voters register ahead of the 2020 polls.

Several Civil Society Organisations and individuals argued that the register at the time was credible, thus the compilation of a new one was not necessary.

IMANI Africa had indicated that the procurement of the equipment for the compilation of a new register which was subsequently abandoned amounted to some $60 million.