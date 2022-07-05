Workers of Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, fondly called Hollardites, last Tuesday, June 28, hit the streets of Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale to mark the National Insurance Awareness Day.

National Insurance Awareness Day is a day designated annually to increase insurance awareness worldwide.

To celebrate the day, Hollardites took to the streets of significant lorry parks and market centres to engage people about the essence of insurance.

The visit included 37 Lorry Station, Tema Community One Lorry Station, Sunyani Central Lorry Station, Takoradi Kwesimintsim Taxi Station, Tamale GPRTU Central Station In Shaa Allah, and Harper Road Adum through to the Komfo Anokye stretch.

Speaking on the motivation for the market storm, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori- Dwumfuo said: “Every June, in line with global convention, we celebrate Insurance Month at Hollard culminating in World Insurance Awareness Day on June 28th. We dedicate the month to continuous education on the importance of financial literacy within our communities as seen via the nationwide market storms we organised.”

“At Hollard, we believe in enabling more people to create and secure a better future. So, through these community-focused public engagements, we are helping to make insurance less daunting and more a part of our daily lives. Little by little, we will increase insurance penetration in the country”, she added.

The Chairman of 37 Trotro Station, Mr James Addo, urged drivers and passengers to take advantage of insurance policies for a secure future. He also congratulated the management of Hollard Ghana for their initiative to educate the drivers on the need for insurance to lessen their financial burden during unforeseen circumstances.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa.

Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard through its subsidiaries offer various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life). Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.