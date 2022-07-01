EMY Africa CEO, Kojo Soboh has been ranked among Avance Media and YCEO Africa’s Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2022.

The YCEO top 50 young CEOs in Ghana is a yearly classification which acknowledge and recognizes young Ghanaian Chief Executive Officers who are contributing to various sectors of the economy, including sports, manufacturing, agriculture, social entrepreneurship, energy, entertainment, real estate, health, media among others.

An official tweet by Avance Media Africa on June 27, applauded Kojo for being one of the selected young leaders ranked among the 2022 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana.

The congratulatory message requested the public to visit http://yceo.votinghubgh.com to vote for the 2022 Young CEO of the Year.

The selection of the winner will be from the 50 and will be decided by the public in a 100 percent voting exercise before official declaration of the eventual winner.

Making a remark on the ranking, Kojo said, “It’s a big honour to be named as part of the 50 top young CEOs in Ghana for 2022. This means more to me and my team of other young dedicated staff who are vibrant and zealous about EMY Africa’s mission and assignments”.

“At EMY Africa, we celebrate and recognize people’s achievements. It is the reason why I am elated that the works of EMY is also being recognized by YCEO Africa and Avance Media” Kojo said.

“When you get recognition for the things you do out of passion, it brings more fulfilment to do more to cause positive change in society” he added.

Other key young leaders who made it to the list this year include, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah; CEO of Empire Domus, Sadiq Abdulai Abu; CEO of 3 Music Networks, Sammi Awuku; CEO of NLA, Gwyneth Gyimah Addo; CEO of HairSenta and Dentaa Amoateng MBE; CEO and president of GUBA Enterprise.

About Kojo and EMY Africa

Kojo is the founder and executive director of EMY Africa, which produces the annual EMY Africa Awards, One of West Africa’s biggest and most prestigious awards event and the quarterly EMY Africa Magazine.

The awards and its complementary events have been carefully designed to celebrate men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture and public service to inspire the youth to aspire to be better.

Every year, the Awards also gives complementary honours to women who have made an impact in society.

The EMY Africa Awards have honored an impressive list of inspiring personalities including former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo (Founder & CEO, United Bank of Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President, African World Airlines ), His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (Chief Iman of Ghana), Sir Sam Jonah (CEO, Jonah Capital), Abedi Pele (Ghanaian football legend), Azumah Nelson (boxing legend), Meiwey (Ivorian music legend), Marufatu Abiola Bawuah (Regional CEO for UBA, West Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President of the Asobgli Traditonal Area and Executive chairman- World Trade Center , Accra), Patricia Obo-Nai (CEO, Vodafone Ghana), Dr Daniel McKorley (CEO, McDan Shipping), to name a few.

Kojo was named among the top 50 young CEOs in Ghana in 2019 by Avance media. He was also named in the 2021 African Event Influencers list by Avance media and Oasis Magazine. In 2018, Forbes Africa Magazine featured as one of the finest emerging event managers in Ghana. Kojo is very thrilled to be part of a platform that inspires people to be better.