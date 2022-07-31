The National Identification Authority (NIA) will suspend services regarding the replacement of Ghana cards and update of personal records at the Elwak Sports Stadium on Monday, 1st August 2022.

Services are expected to resume on Tuesday 2nd August 2022.

Reasons were not given for the suspension.

The Ghana Card is the primary and sole identity card for SIM re-registration and for other official requirements in state and private institutions.

The rollout of a mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card has been marred by chaos and long queues across the country.

The registration of SIM cards was scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended to the end of July.

Stakeholders had called for an extension of the date following the chaos recorded at some centers and the struggle by some Ghanaians to secure their Ghana cards.

Amid these concerns, the government has extended the deadline for registration again to September 30.