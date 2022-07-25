The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has released 127,999 pin codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them enrol to do their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.

This was announced in a statement signed by Armstrong Esaah, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Service Secretariat.

“All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to access their PIN Codes from today Monday, July 25, 2022, with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh and then proceed to any Agric Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GH¢40.00.”

To lessen the frequency of human interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Esaah in the statement said prospective service personnel can use MTN MoMo to make the payments.

“For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GH¢41.00 is required.”

The Management of the scheme further directed all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrolment by Monday, August 8, 2022.