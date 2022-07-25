Prudential Bank, in partnership with Mastercard, has formally launched two PBL/MasterCard payment cards; Corporate and Standard, to create more value for their customers. The corporate card is designed for corporate institutions and businesses while the standard card will cater to individuals and students.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony, Executive Head of Business at Prudential Bank limited, Ebow Quayson, said the partnership is in keeping with the core values of the bank.

“For us, this partnership with Mastercard is a step towards fulfilling our core values of creativity, innovation and putting our customers first. We realize and understand the varied needs of our customers and clients, knowing that there are different strokes for different folks. With the addition of Mastercard, Prudential bank now offers all the major three international cards, giving our customers greater choice and flexibility,” he said.

The Mastercard Corporate and Standard cards offer customers of Prudential Bank the opportunity to transact business across the globe; online, POS and on ATMs with ease. The cards also provide clients the opportunity to access discounts and deals on its platform in a number of merchant locations. Mastercard is the only global payment technology platform that is accepted in over 210 countries and territories.

“As a trusted technology leader and proud supporter of the business community, we are delighted to partner with Prudential Bank to expand inclusion for our best-in-class card suite offerings. We remain committed to helping businesses by offering innovative tools and payment solutions that enable them to make the most of the digital economy and an ever-strengthening payment ecosystem. Over the years, we have witnessed the commitment with which Prudential Bank has served its customers and we look forward to furthering our mutually beneficial collaboration,” said Bossman Akuffo Kwapong, Country Manager, Mastercard Ghana.

Mastercard is helping individuals and businesses navigate the ever-changing payment landscape through its tailored commercial solutions.

Mastercard is committed to connecting and empowering an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible and has made a global commitment to bring 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

On his part, Head, Digital Transformation at Prudential Bank Limited, Leopold Armah, noted that the partnership completes the circle of payments cards that are accessible to the bank’s customers.

He said “The introduction of this card fits into the Bank’s transformation strategy of providing variety of services to our customers, and this partnership with Mastercard completes the circle when it comes to card options. Indeed, it is part of the process of embracing new partnerships to grow wallet share and deepen the emotional connection to our customers. Enviably, Prudential Bank is now among the very few banks that issue all the major international payment cards; in addition to gh.Link and eZwich for local transactions. Finally, this partnership also cements our efforts to enhance our digital channels and card offerings as well as deliver ease and convenience to our clients.”

The contactless cards come with the latest chip and pin technology, which is relevant in this age of COVID-19 and cyber threats. “We encourage all our clients, both corporates and individuals to reach out to our branches and Relationship Managers and acquire these cards to enjoy numerous benefits that come with them,” he concluded.

Mrs. Akosua Boahen, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs extended invitation to the customers of the bank and the general public to sign on to the cards to a take advantage of the numerous benefits it offers.

Since its inception, Prudential Bank has positioned itself as one of the leading indigenous banks in the country offering the best and most rewarding banking services to its customers. Prudential Bank remains committed to playing a pivotal role in boosting Ghana’s banking sector leveraging quality, creativity and innovation.