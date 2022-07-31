Persons seeking to re-register their SIM cards can now resort to a self-service registration application which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms next week.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made this known during a press briefing on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

She said registration via the app will attract a GH¢ 5 charge.

“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge.”

The Minister indicated that the app had to be introduced in light of the challenges confronting the sim card re-registration process.

Statistics from the National Communication Authority (NCA) show that as of Thursday July 21, 2022, 16,969,034 individuals had registered for the Ghana Card, with about 16,535,623 cards printed, while 15,395,607 had linked their Ghana Card to their sim cards.

At the presser, the Minister announced an extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration to September 30.

According to her, “non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it.”

“They have up to December 2022 to do so. I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges.”

Ghanaians on official assignments and students outside the country who cannot acquire the Ghana card by December have been asked to contact the NCA for assistance.

Visitors to Ghana can acquire their SIM with their passports