The third and fourth batch of Hajj pilgrims have arrived at the Tamale International airport.

The arrival of these batches brings to an end the arrival of Hajj pilgrims coming back to the country through the Tamale International Airport.

Persons who were unable to travel to Mecca to undertake this year’s Hajj are demanding a refund of the GH¢19,000 paid to the Board in 2019 for the journey.

Some pilgrims, in an earlier interview, complained that after paying for the trip in 2019 and topping up with the extra funds requested by the board this year, they expected that they will be prioritised, but they have been left out of the flight to Mecca for this year’s hajj.

In an interview with Citi News, the Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Abdul Rahman Gomda assured that pilgrims who didn’t get the opportunity to visit the holy land will have their monies refunded after an auditing process.

“For now, whoever has their money with us will have to wait for at most two weeks… proper auditing will be made to ascertain the amount of monies paid, and then refunds will be made,” Mr. Gomda said.