The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is demanding what it calls the total overhaul of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Some of the reasons given by the Secretary-General of the union, for the call, include disparities in the pension scheme and the low pension premium paid to public sector retirees.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah addressing the media said SSNIT is not functioning as it is expected to.

The union vowed to end what it describes as a “class system” in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders.

Speaking at a press conference, General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah said, although the government has agreed to pay fifteen percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure, the TUC is determined to work together with other Labour Unions to end the unfairness in remuneration for public sector workers.

”The essence of SSNIT is completely gone. What is social security about people who earn GH¢300? I can assure you that if it wasn’t pushed further to GH¢300, there would still be people who earn less than that.”

”How can someone who earns GH¢40,000 be paying SSNIT whereas another who earns about GH¢300 be deducted also?”

He said, “The TUC and its affiliates have our eyes and minds firmly fixed on the outcome of the Single Spine Salary Review process currently underway. We are determined to work together with other organized Labour groups to end the unfairness in remunerations for public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure on one hand and Article 71 office holders and State Owned Enterprises on the other hand.”

He emphasised, “we will not allow the class system in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders to continue, it must end now.”

The union once again reiterated its objection to Ghana’s decision to seek support from the IMF. Dr. Yaw Baah said it will worsen the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

He said corruption and failure to transform the structure of the economy are responsible for the country’s lack of progress.

Dr. Yaw Baah said, “we have already communicated our objection to the decision to seek an IMF bailout for the umpteenth time. We are convinced that an IMF programme will not solve our problems. It will only impose hardships on Ghanaians”.