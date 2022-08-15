President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo says his government is in support of the numerous reforms undertaken by the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, such reforms will lead to better policing for the safety of all Ghanaians.

The President was speaking at the Police Headquarters today, Monday, after presenting 1,000 motorbikes to the Service for its community patrols.

“The Police Service has embarked on a transformation agenda in positioning the service to become one of the best institutions in the country, if not the best. This laudable initiative seeks to regain the respect, trust, and confidence of the public.”

“Government is very much aware of the efforts taken by the service to intensify targeted operations in communities notorious for violent crime. Special teams have been trained and positioned in defined locations to make it difficult, if not impossible, for criminals to have a field day.”