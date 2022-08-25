Founder of Maison Midekor, Deladem Midekor, has emerged as the winner of the 2022 Vlisco Fashion Fund.

As her reward, she received €5,000 as investment for her business and a two-week Master Couture Training in the Netherlands.

Deladem Midekor was crowned the winner after a series of processes including a physical test, interviews, and the creation of five distinct collections showcased during a fashion show organised at Pearly Gates in East Legon.

Speaking at the event attended by some of the best fashion designers in Ghana, Managing Director of Vlisco Ghana, Fatoumata Doro, stressed on her outfit’s commitment to collaborating with the African ecosystem to create sustainable win-win relationships.

“We have materialized this commitment via 15 Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives built under seven of the UN Sustainable development goals which are: quality education, reduced inequality, responsible consumption and production, gender equality, decent work, and economic growth, climate action, peace justice, and strong institution. €7, 3M is being committed towards these 15 initiatives for the next five years across the countries including Ghana. This is an increased expenditure towards our social commitments.”

The Vlisco Fashion Fund which aims at training, promoting, and funding young African fashion designers and tailors in the establishment of their careers in the fashion industry, started in 2013.

In Ghana, the Fashion Fund has seen the establishment of fashion houses including ShebyBena, Turquoise_hautecouture, Jerey_Mensah, and many others whose dreams have materialized as a result of Vlisco’s vision and commitment to ESG.

This year’s Vlisco Fashion Fund started with a training session for over 200 emerging fashion designers in April. Applications were opened in May, and later 15 participants were shortlisted from which the three finalists were chosen by a trio jury made up of Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Sumaiya Dzietror, and Faith Ocloo.

Brand Marketing Manager of Vlisco Ghana, Deborah Sowah said, “We find it a necessary part of our business to empower talented fashion designers and tailors who need training in business management, exposure, and funding from a brand like Vlisco with expert knowledge in the field of fashion.”

The first and second runners-up, Austin Nortey and Rukaya Halidu have also received investment funding of €3000 and €2000 respectively.

All three winners will also participate in the various local activities and events of Vlisco for one year.