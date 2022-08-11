Three persons are expected to be presented before the utilities court – court 9, today, Thursday, August 11, 2022, for committing various illegalities on the use of electricity.

The charges expected to be levelled against them include stealing power and tampering with ECG meters among others.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) after declaring a month-long moratorium to its customers to voluntarily report faulty meters has resolved to prosecute anyone caught stealing power.

The first three persons will be the test case for this exercise.

The utilities court will begin this maiden trial to whip recalcitrant power thieves in line.

In the first week of the ECG meter audit and visibility exercise, which began on August 1, 2020, the power distributor said it has uncovered over 1000 illegal connections.

Some of those customers have been surcharged, while others will be prosecuted by a team of police investigators.