The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is urgently calling on government to take advantage of the perceived controlled state of the Marburg virus disease to strategically improve the capacity of some COVID-19 testing laboratories across the various zones of the country.

This, according to the association, will help to promptly test and identify cases and initiate the processes involved in preventing and controlling such infectious diseases.

GAMLS is worried that the risk of this infectious disease is heightened further because of its occurrence with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It indicated that it has undertaken risk and needs assessment of the various laboratories that were developed to test for COVID-19.

“In the view of the professional body, such capacity building is the best way to be prepared to handle the Marburg virus disease, an outbreak of Monkeypox, and other infectious diseases that are lurking around our neighbouring countries or may face us in the near future.”

The association further encourage Ghanaians to observe the preventive measures and respond positively to precautions outlined by the disease surveillance unit of the Ghana Health Service to report all illness to the nearest health facility.

“They should be assured that Medical Laboratory Professionals are ready to devote themselves to serve, as was seen with the management of the COVID-19 pandemic with the provided resources,” it added.

The Ghana Health Service has reported 3 cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) as of 4th July 2022.

In all, 198 contacts were identified, isolated, and managed.

It is the first of its kind to be recorded in the country.

The association commended the Ghana Health Service, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research as well as medical professionals for the speed with which the cases were identified, diagnosed, and treated.