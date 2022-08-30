The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Attah has attributed the inability of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to fulfil its promises on road infrastructure to a lack of funds.

The Roads Minister has been answering questions at the Government Assurance Committee sitting in Parliament, where he says Ghana is not the only country in the world facing developmental challenges and that even in more advanced countries, infrastructural development is hampered by limited resources.

Kwesi Amoako-Atta called on the public to honour their tax obligations to help government provide the needed infrastructural development.

“We must be prepared as a country to pay taxes and contribute to infrastructure… One of the key areas for the e-levy was the road sector. So if it [had been] supported, it could have helped.”

Major roads which were being constructed before the 2020 general elections have all been abandoned as contractors left the sites immediately after the elections.

Residents of Antoa and youth from the municipality have, for instance, accused the current administration of depriving the people of Kwabre East roads after the constituency continued to give the largest votes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in every election.