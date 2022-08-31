Lawyers for the former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, on Tuesday, took on Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu in court over the Minister’s testimony against Mr. Forson.

The Minister in his testimony accused Mr. Forson of instructing advance payment in the controversial ambulance transaction contrary to the terms of the deal.

But lead counsel for former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Abdul Aziz Bamba, while cross-examining the Health Minister, said the assertion was not true.

He put it to the Minister that letters of credit established were only to be honoured on sight of the goods, and that the letters of credit were issued by a Deputy Controller and Accountant General to the Bank of Ghana, not Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Health Minister however disagreed with the questions put to him, quoting a letter written by Mr. Forson to the Central Bank Chief to establish the letters of credit.

Meanwhile, the court has served a stern warning on the 3rd accused in the financial loss trial to desist from appearing late at trials.

Richard Jakpa, a businessman, was cautioned to report to court early or be placed in custody until the final determination of the case.

He was absent in court yesterday when the case was called.

Amidst threats of a bench warrant for his immediate arrest, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, prayed the Court to exercise patience till the close of the day’s proceedings.

The court was subsequently compelled to stand down till his arrival.

The court subsequently issued the warning to Mr. Jakpa when it resumed, warning him never to come to court late again.

The case is expected to be called again on September 1.