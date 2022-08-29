Nickseth Construction Limited has launched its concrete production facility at Appolonia Industrial Park. The three-acre, state-of-the-art production complex is the company’s operational yard for the southern sector of Ghana.

The Kumasi-based construction company located its facility in Appolonia City’s light industrial park for control over materials used for construction works and expansion of its furniture and steel fabrication business.

“We are excited to begin operations in Appolonia Industrial Park, which allows us to serve clients in Appolonia City, Greater Accra and beyond,” said Nicholas Frimpong Boateng, CEO of Nickseth Construction. “Our facility has two production lines; each of which can produce 16,800 six-inch blocks every eight hours, or more than 33,000 per shift. We are producing curbs, mouldings and all types of pavement bricks and blocks.”

Nickseth Construction’s facility has three warehouses, a service room, common rooms, offices, multi-purpose rooms, an administration block, a canteen and kitchen yard.

“The launch of this modern facility is a great step towards realizing the vision of a world-class light industrial park within a planned mixed-use city,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah, CEO of Appolonia City.

Appolonia City is home to more than 5 businesses, including MainOne’s $5 million data centre that delivers high-speed fibre optic infrastructure to Appolonia City and Greater Accra. Earlier this month, Adumuah Place, a Grade A office and retail complex, was launched with C & J Medicare and Duka Supermarket as tenants.

About Nickseth Construction Company (www.nickseth.com)

Nickseth Construction designs, builds, manages projects and manufactures quality building products for global clients and customers. The company covers all aspects of construction including commercial, public, residential and special building. Nickseth specializes in developments such as mixed use, industrial buildings, warehouses, churches, filling stations, school, and design & build.

About Appolonia City (www.appolonia.com.gh)

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) inclusive mixed-use new city in Greater Accra. A seamless live-play-work community, Appolonia City offers homes, offices, shopping, schools, healthcare and ample parks and open spaces. High-quality tarred roads, power, ICT, water and storm drains are already available at Appolonia City.

Appolonia Industrial Park is a 200-acre, modern warehousing, logistics and light industrial zone with world-class estate management services.