The second stage of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ which is the conduct of an aptitude test for the top 50 participants of the contest has successfully been held.

This paves way for the selection of the final 10 who will advance to the final stage of the competition based on the results to be collated.

The aptitude test was administered at the Accra Digital Centre today, Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The test was a 90-minute affair that covered areas under mathematics, English language, and social studies.

The 50 contestants were selected after the submission of essays on the main topic from thousands of entries.

From here, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GHS10,000.

Parents who accompanied their wards were elated over their participation and are looking forward to making it to the final batch.

This year, participants were made to write on the topic:

“You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

The Literacy Challenge is an annual nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana and powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.