The leadership of the three striking unions at the University of Development Studies (UDS) will today, August 16, 2022, meet with their members to decide on the next line of action.

The unions, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Teachers and Educational Workers Union and Ghana Association of University Administrators at UDS laid down their tools on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to demand the payment of their delayed July salaries.

Among others, they are also upset by what they term as disrespect from the management of the University and the decision by the University to migrate staff to the Controller and Accountant General’s mechanised payroll system without consultation of relevant unions.

Subsequently, the unions met the management to present their concerns.

Citi News sources reveal that a decision to call off the strike would be agreed upon after today’s meeting.

According to the unions, their members among other things are also not pleased with the “persistent disregard” for prudent administrative procedures that naturally affect unity, transparency, and a peaceful institutional environment to propel the attainment of the UDS Vision and Mission, staff welfare, and Institutional wellbeing.