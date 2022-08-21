The Ghana Water Company Limited has attributed the water challenges faced by residents in some areas within Tema to the construction of the Teshie-Nungua beach road.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Communications at GWCL, Stanley Martey cited challenges with the Accra desalination plant at Teshie coupled with others as reasons for the irregular supply of water to Communities 16 and 17 as well as Klagon within the Tema enclave.

The areas in question have been without water for weeks, and in some cases more than two months.

Stanley Martey has assured residents within the affected communities that the water company is working assiduously to solve this challenge.

“It is as a result of the construction of the road between Teshie and Tema that we have had to relocate some of our lines. In the process of the construction they might have broken some of our lines and all that.”

“So sometimes they are cut off, so we try to supply water to those areas from the Tema Booster Station but because that station also serves other areas; we are rationing the water in those areas.”

“We just hope that the construction of the road from Teshie to Tema would be completed on time. We also hope that the frequent breakages of our lines would cease. We would apologize to the people living in that area because we know the challenges they have been through, but we are still working hard so they can get regular flow of water,” he added.