The 7th edition of the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is geared towards building the capacity of young creatives within the global film and creative space, with focus on Ghanaian & African filmmakers.

The skill acquisition and capacity-building workshops, film clinics and masterclasses, are set to happen from September 21st – September 24th.

There will be a professional film editing workshop and an intellectual discourse on topics not limited to: The Art of Documentary Filmmaking, Marketing and Branding for Independent Film & Music Artistes, Characterization in Film, Screenwriting, among others.

Furthermore, there will be a panel discussion with expert representatives along the film value chain on the theme, “Inspiring the Business of Film in Africa.” This panel will delve into the strategies needed to build a formidable creative industry, with focus on young and emerging creatives into marketable trademarks.

According to Philippa Bentuma Arthur, Director of the Black Star International Film Festival, “these skill acquisition and capacity building sessions will help filmmakers harness and enhance their talents, encourage collaborative action and help to sustain a long-term commitment of stakeholders in the film industry.”

The 7th edition of BSIFF will begin with a media soirée (strictly by invite) to create a platform for industry professionals to engage the media, deepen existing relationships and establish new working relationships with key players in the industry.

Over 45 films from independent filmmakers from 15 countries, will screen at the Silverbird Cinema, from September 20th-24th. BSIFF will close its 7th edition with an awards night to celebrate and recognize the efforts and contribution of independent filmmakers globally.

The Black Star International Film Festival aims to bring together industry professionals from France, Sudan, Kenya, Ghana, USA, Uganda and 10 other countries, film students, film distributors and media partners–as well as the creative community – to have relevant industry conversation, inspiring and developing strategies for a thriving film business landscape in Africa.

This year’s event is proudly partnered by Meta Film Festival, Black Market Records, Africa Film Market, Infocus BCW, Sudanese Filmmaking Association, The Brew Show, GHMovieFreak, Avant- Afrik Entertainment, Silver Bird Cinemas, BSIFF EDU, GH Media School and; with Media support from Citi FM and MX24.

The Festival has also launched a BSIFF Membership drive where BSIFF Members, referred to as, “Black Stars,” get to watch all 45 films at the Silverbird Cinema (Accra Mall) and attend all the scheduled activities for free. An annual membership subscription fee is GHC100.

The Black Star International Film Festival takes place from September 20th – 25th 2022 in Accra, Ghana.