About 19 women leaders from Africa including Citi News‘ Diana Ngon have been selected to participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program in the United States.

She was selected by the US Department of State alongside other women from Kenya, Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Haiti, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Mali, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Mauritania, and the Republic of Congo and DR Congo.

The program which is on the theme, “Women Leaders-Promoting Peace and Security” is sponsored by the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The program aims to empower women to play more critical roles in fostering peace and security in their respective countries, considering the pockets of internal armed conflicts facing some countries in Africa as well as the threat of violent extremism in the sub-region.

As part of the program, participants will examine current and historical roles played by women in political transitions, post-conflict reconstruction, humanitarian emergencies and peacebuilding among others.

The program also seeks to “demonstrate how women leaders mentor the next generation of female leaders in various areas of speciality of service in their communities.”

Participants will be visiting three States including Denver-Colorado, Orlando and Florida.

Each year, over 4,500 International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) participants from all over the world are selected by US embassies to travel to the United States to meet and confer with their professional counterparts.

The program offers participants the opportunity to understand the cultural and political influences in the U.S. and also a platform for visitors to learn and share new ideas to promote their personal and professional development.