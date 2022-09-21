The prime suspect in the death of a woman who was buried in the kitchen of a residential apartment at Sikafuambantem a suburb of Mankessim in the Central Region has been arrested at his hideout.

The arrest took place at Akwa Krom in the Ekumfi District.

A team of officers from the Mankessim District Police Command led the operation to arrest the prime suspect, who has been transferred to the Regional Police Command in Cape Coast for further interrogations.

A man of God who is linked to the crime led police officers to exhume the body of the victim in the residential apartment yesterday, sparking widespread criticism from residents.

It is believed that the deceased was murdered and buried in the residential apartment for ritual purposes a few days ago.