Poised to collect money owed government by some oil marketing companies (OMCs), the Upper West regional office of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Sunday, led a team from the Security and Intelligence and Consumer Services directorate to shut down a filling station engaging in third party activities at Gindabuor in the Savannah region.

The term third party refers to the act of receiving petroleum products from an unknown source other than from the sponsoring Oil Marketing Company (OMC).

The action followed a tip-off that the station had been selling petroleum products in the evenings and on weekends.

The station, operating under the sponsorship of Oval Energy Company Ltd, was seen dispensing fuel to motorists at the time the team arrived.

When questioned on the source of the product, the station manager could not produce any document covering the product.

The Regional Manager, Mr. Bashiru Natogma cautioned dealers to desist from illegal activities as they will be brought to book when caught with severe sanctions meted out to them

It would be recalled that the NPA published a list of OMCs that are not in good standing with the Authority in the National dailies, of which Oval Energy was part.