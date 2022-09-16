Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah says the Akufo-Addo administration has created millions of jobs since assuming office in 2017.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Ghana Job Fair in Sunyani, Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the jobs were formal and informal, permanent and temporary and full-time as well as part-time.

“An analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the government’s flagship programmes indicates that an estimated 5,306,899 jobs were created by the government between 2017 and 2021”, he stated.

He said these jobs were created through many of the government’s interventions.

The Ghana Job Fair 2022, Green Edition, opened in Sunyani, Bono Region, on the theme: “Connecting talents and opportunities.”

The job fair is being organized by the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, among other partners.

The sector minister said government will continue to do more to sustain such employment opportunities.

“That is jobs that guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionisation and promote social dialogue”.

“If for nothing at all, we should strive to secure the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable workers in pursuit of the green agenda. Otherwise, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development may not be attainable”, the Minister assured.