Africa50, the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, has entered into an agreement to invest in Holged Group (Holged) subject to approval by Morocco’s Competition Council. The investment will further accelerate the expansion of Holged’s network of schools across Africa.

Holged has built a reputation for excellence, with high-quality teaching and serving more than 16,000 students in its 16 campuses across Morocco and Tunisia. Since commencing operations in 1986, Holged has recorded remarkable success in providing access to quality primary and secondary education that caters to several market segments through its various group of schools such as El Yassamine and Al Jabr in Morocco, and ISC in Tunisia.

Ahmed Benyahia, CEO of Holged, commented “We are very proud to have Africa50 among our shareholders and strategic partners. This partnership will undoubtedly allow us to accelerate our development in the region, to consolidate our leadership and maintain a dynamic movement in the service of our ecosystem, alongside a leading continental investment platform”.

“We are pleased to collaborate with a partner that has a long track record of academic excellence”, said Raza Hasnani, Managing Director, and Head of Infrastructure Investments at Africa50, adding “This partnership is aligned with our group’s strategy to expand its investment scope to social sectors that generate significant development impact while delivering attractive investment returns”.