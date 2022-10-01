The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice to customers on its prepaid metering system that the issue with the 3rd party vending points has been resolved.

The power distributor in a statement said, “customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022 from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm.”

It further assured customers that it is “working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.”

Many ECG customers had for some days struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters, either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

The situation left some affected customers stranded, while some businesses have also taken a hit.

Following complaints from customers, ECG extended working hours at all district offices.