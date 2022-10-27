The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has introduced intensive stakeholder sensitization engagement on responsible community mining in the Western Region as a complement to law enforcement against illegal small-scale mining.

Speaking to Citi News at one of such engagements attended by small-scale miners, chiefs and other stakeholders at Bepoh in the Western Region, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker underscored the need for the initiative.

“The kind of contribution small-scale mining alone does to the GDP threshold, you would understand what we want to regularize, but you cannot do that harshly. We are not against small-scale mining, but we want it to be done responsibly but the miners have to be educated on the need to collaborate with government”, he said.

Recently, a six-member District Mining Committees of Wassa Amenfi East and Wassa Amenfi West in the Western Region, headed by their respective Chief Executive Officers was inaugurated.

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister said the government will not relent in its effort to make the galamsey fight a success, and therefore charged the committee members to show commitment to clamping down on illegal mining.

Representatives of the newly inaugurated District Mining Committees of Wassa Amenfi East and West assured the Deputy Minister of their readiness to work towards the protection of the river bodies by ensuring responsible mining.