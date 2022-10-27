Five gates with levels totalling 47.9 ft of the Weija dam have been opened.

This is to ensure that the water is kept below the safe operating level of the dam in order to prevent it from possibly collapsing, the Ghana Water Company Limited explained.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

“Residents are, however, advised to be on the watch-out and also vacate from all residential apartments, shops, and offices situated in the spillage ways to avoid casualties.”

Madam Ayeley Mensah also said the levels are expected to soar higher in the course of the day, “hence the appeal to all residents to move to safer or higher grounds in the meantime.”

The Weija dam was spilled early this month, leaving many residents of Tetegu, Weija, Ashbread and other communities homeless as the water took over their homes and businesses.

Properties including television sets, mattresses among other things running into thousands of cedis were also destroyed in the process.

One person died after he got trapped in his room following the spillage of the Weija Dam.

The deceased is believed to be 55 years old.

According to sources, his body was discovered by his relative on Thursday, October 6.