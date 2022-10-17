Self-styled evangelist Patricia Asiedua is expected in court later this morning over charges of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements.

The head pastor of Heaven Way International Church, also known as Nana Agradaa, is on trial for allegedly engaging in a money-doubling scam.

The Circuit court has so far denied her bail three times in two separate cases.

The controversial pastor who is on two separate trials by the Police has attracted media attention with her gospel tunes upon arrival at the court premises.

The traditional priestess turned evangelist was arrested a few days ago for allegedly swindling members of her Heaven Way Church at Weija.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on 10th October 2022 after her arrest.

The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on the 13th of October.

The Police on the said date brought the accused before the court where she was remanded again to reappear on 17th October 2022.

“In the second case, the accused was again arraigned before the court on Friday 14th October 2022 and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 24th October 2022,” police said in a statement but failed to disclose her charges.

I’ve not defrauded anyone; I only did fundraising – Nana Agradaa

The self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Asiedua had denied defrauding or swindling her church members.

Explaining herself in an earlier video, she said, she actually invited church members for service last Friday and gave out money to help them with their various businesses.

She said she also invited anyone who was interested in being helped, to come to church on Friday (October 7, 2022), convert to Christianity and become a church member.

She said there was also fundraising through offertory last Friday.

And so if new members, who were attending church for the first time and wrote their names, offered money to support the church and did not receive anything in return from her, they should count that as new members, their opportune time will surely come and therefore should not attribute that to fraud.

She disagreed with the allegation that the GH¢1000, GH¢800, GH¢700, and coins offertory by members who attended the church service and willingly donated, should be interpreted as fraud.