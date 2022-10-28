There is widespread agitation among members of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association as they demand a new regulatory body to replace the Medical and Dental Council.

The leadership of the association says members are not happy over what they say are unfavourable policies by the Medical and Dental Council and demanded a new body to supervise and manage their affairs.

President of the Association, Emmanuel Appiah, says leadership is facing intense pressure from members for an exit from the Medical and Dental Council.

“There is huge pressure on leadership because of the kind of things the regulator has done, so there is nothing members understand. Anything you say, members push it out. We asked members to cooperate because we told them there is a new face of the Council, but it got the members annoyed, so they trust the Council again because they feel it is not ready to help the profession and for that matter, we need an exit from the Council”, he expressed.

Mr. Appiah who spoke at the Association’s 19th Annual General Conference in Kumasi said the government and the Ministry of Health have continuously ignored demands to grant financial clearance for over 800 qualified Physician Assistants who are currently without jobs.

“Now there are those who have completed schools and have passed the Council’s exams. The Prescribers are needed at the facilities but we don’t get them there because they do not have the financial clearance. So government must set its eyes in that regard because the employment is frustrating.”