Provident Insurance in partnership with the Breast Cancer Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday carried out an education and screening exercise on breast cancer at the hospital.

The screening which took place at the Surgical Unit Park of the hospital attracted hundreds of people; both women and men.

Provident Insurance has planned several Corporate Social Responsibility activities to mark its 40th year in business. This breast cancer awareness and screening is the second to be organized by the company in this month. In collaboration with Breast Care International, the company last two weeks Thursday held a similar event for students of the Accra College of Education.

Mr. Michael Justice Ashong, the CEO of Provident Insurance emphasized on the grounds of the screening that, “Provident cares about our women and girls that is why we thought it wise as a company to partner with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to conduct this screening exercise in order to save lives. We know breast cancer can be deadly but early detection with treatment can help save lives. “We believe this screening will be very helpful for the detection of early cases.”

Dr. Josephine Nsaful, Surgical Doctor at the Breast Unit of Korle-Bu expressed her thanks to Provident Insurance for supporting the cause to fight breast cancer by joining forces with the hospital for this year’s awareness and screening exercise.

Provident Insurance earlier this month made a donation to the Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital and has also conducted a blood donation drive in conjunction with the National Blood Service Ghana and the National Insurance Commission.

