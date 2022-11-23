A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has appealed to the Minority caucus to join the Majority in ensuring that the 2023 budget is read and approved without hitches.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2023 budget to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, but members of both the Minority and Majority sides have served notice to boycott the presentation.

National executives and the Council of Elders of the NPP on Tuesday stepped in to resolve the impasse between the NPP members of the Majority Caucus and the President over the demands for the sacking of the Finance Minister.

A statement jointly signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah as a resolution to the ongoing impasse, urged the Majority MPs to put their demands on ice until negotiations for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail-out are completed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Otchere-Darko who is also a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the passage of the 2023 budget is critical to the country’s revenue generation measures.

“Thursday’s 2022 budget is crucial. It can’t suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana.”