The second edition of the Western Gospel Awards have was held at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Takoradi on Sunday November 27, 2022.

About nineteen (19) categories were won by industry players in the gospel fraternity.

Amy Newman was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award while Dr. Stephen Wayoe was honoured for his Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Gospel Industry.

Cwesi Oteng also took home a special award as Contemporary/Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade.

In his address, Mr. Maxwell Bills Ansah, the CEO of Prolific GH, organizers of the awards mentioned that “such event comes with huge budget but with the support of our sponsors, we organised a befitting event to honour the works of the industry players in Western Region. The sponsors have always been the strongest support system.”

Sharing some of the challenges of the organisation of the awards, Mr. Ansah mentioned that; “sponsorship remain the biggest challenge but we are grateful to those who see the good in what we do and always come to our aid,” adding that, “my team remain the best to get the excellent work done, not forgetting the people of Western Region for their unflinching support.”

KDM won the Artiste of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at the second edition of Western Gospel Awards (WGA).

The event witnessed outstanding ministration and performances from various gospel musicians from the Western Region.

Other winners at the second edition of the Western Gospel Awards include: Western Best Blogger of the Year – Nana Kwesi Coomson (233times.net), Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year – Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah (The Name of Jesus), and Western Female Vocalist of the Year – Georgia and Georgette.

Others are Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year – Etriakor Charle, Western Gospel Song of the Year – Mabel Love (OSOMBO), Western Best Lyrical Content of the Year – Max Praize (Spirit Life), and Western Gospel Music Video of the Year – Efua Black (Oye Jesus).