Residents living in Aboasah in Accra will no longer resort to unsafe water for consumption.

This comes after good Samaritans of the Ghana Armed Forces made some provisions for potable water in the community.

The report aired on Citi TV on September 11, 2022, highlighted how residents of Aboasah in the Ga South district within the Greater Accra Region were left with no option but to resort to unsafe water for consumption.

For the past 15 years and counting, they had not had access to potable water and the only option was to rely solely on dirty stream water for their needs.

The story showed strange skin diseases suffered by some members of the community which a Senior Physician Assistant, Sam Dodoo Stephen, said could be attributed to the unsafe water they consume.

In less than two months after airing the report on all Citi News platforms, some benevolent persons from the Ghana Armed Forces were touched by the circumstance and donated a mechanised borehole with two polytanks to the community.

Addressing the people of Aboasah to formally hand over the donations, Lt Col Michael Mfum, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghanaian Battalion 9 (GHANBATT 9), said he was inspired by the story and offered to help.

“We returned to Ghana after successful completion of our mission to South Sudan about 15 months ago. We monitored a documentary on Citi TV on the people of Aboasah drinking unsafe water. Then we said to ourselves, why don’t we donate these mechanised boreholes to our people back home in Ghana as part of our corporate social responsibility”.

After his address to the people of Aboasah, the chiefs expressed their gratitude to the donors and Citi TV for their coverage of the story.

Residents could also not hide their joy, because, for the first time in 15 years, they will drink clean water.

“We are more than happy to see what the good Lord has done. Through you (Citi TV) we have good water to drink and use for all what we do. Now, we can take our baths often,” a resident said.