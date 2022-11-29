A fire outbreak at the Kantamanto market in Accra Tuesday morning has destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

The cause of the fire which affected the shops near the railway line at the Kantamanto market is immediately not known.

An eyewitness, known as Charles, told Citinewsroom.com that more than 15 shops have been gutted by the fire.

He narrated that personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were unable to stop the blaze after they run out of water.

He, however, added that more vehicles from the Fire Service have arrived at the scene to try and quench the raging fire.

No casualty has yet been recorded.