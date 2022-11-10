The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned its members not to exhibit signs of complacency ahead of the 2024 elections.

The party contends that all and sundry must contribute as the NDC aims at winning the next polls.

Speaking to Citi News after launching his campaign to contest the General Secretary position, Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah urged his supporters to stay focused.

“The governing party will be very desperate in trying to deploy other means so for me, if genuine elections are held today, the NPP will struggle to get 40 percent, but we know they won’t do genuine elections. That is why the NDC must not be complacent and say that we have won already. I don’t want to hear that. We must fight to the finish. We want to win an overwhelming victory that nobody can do anything about it.”

The Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo wants delegates to retain him as the chairman of the party.

He argues the party requires a formidable team to rescue the country from the current government.

“I respectfully urge and entreat all delegates to vote for me come December 17. Be assured that, a vote for me is a vote for unity, a stronger party, inclusiveness, hard work and ultimately, it is a vote for victory in 2024. I am the people’s chairman and I have an unfinished agenda. Vote for me for victory for the NDC in 2024 and form the next government.”