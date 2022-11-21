The Ensign Global College at Kpong in the Eastern Region is considering adopting new degree programmes that seek to address national and international necessities, president of the College has announced.

Professor Stephen C. Alder said the academic institution as part of its blueprint over the next ten years took into consideration the need to adopt the new pathway to enable it impact at the national and global level.

Speaking during the graduation of its latest batch of graduands at a colourful ceremony held at the college’s campus on Saturday, 19th November, 2022, the college president said, “In our strategic plan, we outline our aims to increase the stature of our master of public health degree programme, adopt new degree programmes that will respond to needs in Ghana and around the world and increase our impact on improving prosperity globally.”

The Ensign Global College (EGC) in affiliation with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and in collaboration with the University of Utah, (USA) held the 7th congregation for the conferment of Master of Public Health (MPH) degree for its Cohort 7 and Cohort 8 who successfully completed a two year and one-year Master of Public Health degree programme respectively.

45 students graduated from the Ensign Global College on Saturday during the college’s congregation ceremony,

Impressing on the graduands to note that doers were not only wanted but needed, Professor Alder reminded the graduands of their role as essential part of the college’s mission of impacting the world for good, as they were about to graduate in an era when humanity is faced with tremendous challenges.

Professor Alder cited the successes of its Health2Go approach which provides basic health services in communities while linking them to the clinical system for less than Ghc7 a month per person, adding that products of the institution ought to emulate the dedication of the staff running the initiative.

He stressed that the very foundation of the college provides guidance on what kind of doers the world needs.

Delivering the keynote address, president of the University of Utah, Professor Taylor Randall said obtaining the degree comes with new responsibilities that are vital in their respective communities.

“Once you receive the degree, you have a huge opportunity to serve and to lead in your communities and that is something that I hope all graduands will take with them and in the future will look back and see that they’ve made big changes in the world,” the keynote speaker expressed.

Underscoring the value of the new graduates, Professor Taylor Randall while describing them as “good” and “some of the best in the world,” was optimistic that the new products would serve as vital professionals who would ensure that the populace enjoyed good health.

Board chair of the Ensign Global College (ECG), Dr. Lynette Gay congratulated the graduands on their accomplishment and their close associates who had stood by them all the way through.

Special Guest of Honour, Nene Teye Adjiso III, Asafoatse of Menekpo, who represented the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II urged the graduands, not to turn their backs but return to the local community to contribute their quota to the development of the area by turning into entrepreneurs to invest in the area.

“They should not varnish after this program but they should turn into entrepreneurs, invest into our health and let us all contribute to eradicate covid completely,” he urged.

Nene Teye Adjiso also called on first degree holders from the Krobo area to consider pursuing higher education at the facility.

As part of the conferment ceremony, the graduands were hooded and presented with scrolls by two prominent board members of the board of governors, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa and Togbe Afede XIV and later conferred with alumni status.

Deserving students received awards in various categories. They were Kafui Paku – Best Graduating Student 2022 (Two-year MPH), Dr Dunyo Yaotse Ableze – Best Graduating Student 2022 (One-year MPH), Eugenia Priscilla Doku-Asare – Community Service Award 2022 and the Stephen and Gena Alder’s prize for leadership award (Two-year MPH) and Emmanuel Nana Arko – Stephen and Gena Alder’s prize for leadership award 2022 (One-year MPH).

The rest were Suzy Suka – Community Service Award 2022 (One-year MPH), Florence Korkor Mensah – Stephen and Gena Alder’s prize for leadership award 2022 (One-year MPH), Shirley Abanga – Best research work 2022(Two-year MPH) and Godfriett Akatse-Tsesu – Best research work 2022 (One-year MPH)