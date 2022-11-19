Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwesi Botchwey, has passed on.

Sources close to the family confirmed this development to Citi News.

He reportedly passed on today, November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.

Dr. Botchwey is said to have been receiving medical attention at the hospital in the last few days.

Born on the 3 September 1944, Dr Kwesi Botchwey was 78 at the time of his death.

Dr. Botchwey is the longest-serving Finance Minister.

He served in office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).

The late economist received his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.

Dr Botchwey held an LL.B. from the University of Ghana, LL.M from Yale Law School, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

He taught at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana. Other notable previous assignments of Dr Botchwey were advisor to the World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.

He was among others, a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility, an advisor to the UNDP’s UN Special Initiative on Africa and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).