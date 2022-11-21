The President of the Garden City University College(GCUC) at Kenyase in the Ashanti Region, Emeritus Professor Anthony Apeke Adimado has pledged the institution’s resolve to train and produce men and women of strong character and integrity and also groom them to be able to stand the test of time.

He said hard work and integrity were encapsulated in the mission and vision of the GCUC and resources are thus committed to training students to make them generational thinkers.

Speaking at the 17th Matriculation Ceremony, Emeritus Professor Apeke Adimado urged students not to allow any peer extraneous influences to distract their attention from their academic work.

He said the GCUC like other institutions was governed by rules and regulations and students must endeavour to abide by these laid down rules.

He further said the amazement the GCUC has put in place facilities to ensure smooth teaching and learning on the campus.

He urged the students to take full advantage of the provision of key resources to enhance their learning as they begin their journey to the future.

He added that “To all of you, I advise that the only dignifying road to success is the oneness of purpose, honesty, and hard work. Should you take that course, I assure you that you will reap the fruits through awards and garlands at the appropriate time. Our joy and pride as parents and teachers alike is your success. We will therefore continue to wish you all well.”

A total of 1,450 students who gained admission in various disciplines took part in the matriculation.

The ceremony was held at the Kumasi campus with other students at Takoradi and other learning centers at Koforidua, Keta, Akim Oda, and Wa also joined the ceremony via Facebook.

Over 2000 candidates sought admission into the University College and were taken through a strict selection process to gain admission for the 2022/2023 academic year.