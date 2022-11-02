Children in and around Teshie will benefit from a reading club and hot meals in an expanded programme to be introduced by ICGC Christ Temple.

This is part of an ongoing programme of the church to adopt the community and touch the lives of residents, not only with the word of God but with the necessities of life.

The initiative, conceived by the wife of the Head Pastor of Christ Temple, Lady Joy Otabil, is intended to broaden the horizon of children and contribute to producing healthy and well-rounded adults.

Lady Joy Otabil made this known at a Ladies Health Fair held over the weekend to climax the church’s Pink October programme for breast care awareness and promoting women’s health.

The fair saw several residents of the community receive free medical, dental and eye care at the church’s premises.

The highpoint of the fair saw hundreds of residents of Teshie, Tse Addo and communities near the church taking home various items ranging from new and slightly used clothing to shoes, handbags, jewelry and children’s toys from a charity initiative known as the D.O.R.C.A.S. storehouse.

The acronym D.O.R.C.A.S. stands for ‘Daughters of Righteousness Caring and Sharing’ and is aimed at practically demonstrating the love of Christ by church members donating items of clothing to be shared to other members in need as well as communities bordering the church.

Beneficiaries of the D.O.R.C.A.S. storehouse and free medical care thanked the church for the gesture and hoped ICGC Christ Temple will continue to make a difference.

The weekend’s activities come on the heels of another successful free healthcare exercise earlier this year, which saw hundreds of residents screened and treated for various health problems.

Mrs. Joy Otabil further intimated that, in addition to health screening and free clothes, the initiative will be regularized and expanded to include Bible studies and free hot meals for children within the catchment area of the church.

“Beyond demonstrating the love of Christ, as a mother, I hope that these interventions will provide some relief and put a smile on the faces of children and their parents”, Mrs. Otabil added.

She thanked church members who responded to the call and encouraged other members to contribute by donating items to help stock up the storehouse to be a blessing to others.

Since its relocation to the Teshie enclave in January this year, ICGC Christ Temple East has rolled out a series of community interventions in areas like evangelization, road resurfacing and health and fitness.