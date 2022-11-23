The 2012-year group of the School of Medical Sciences (SMS), of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has donated air-conditioners and Television sets to its alma mater.

The donation forms part of the year group’s renovation of some Lecture Halls of the University.

The medical doctors, who commemorated their 10th anniversary of graduation, are now practising in various hospitals across Ghana and the Diaspora.

The leader of the delegation, Dr. Charles Martyn-Dickens, during the presentation, said, “this is our alma mater. We’ve been here for six years and are delighted to be back. Today, we return not only as medical students who left 10 years ago, but also as members of a working-class with the capacity to make a difference. It was a moment for us to give back to our school what we had taken”.

The 2012 batch comprising 149 medical doctors engaged in a three-day capacity-building programmes which includes aerobics and mentorship sessions with the current medical students of the university.

Some members of the year group indicated that the activities were driven by a desire to give back to their school, a reward for the competencies they had acquired during their stay at the university.

The outgoing Vice Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Prof J.A. Dogbe thanked the team profoundly and asked that more alumni emulate these efforts.

He charged the old students of the university to work together to make the medical school the premier one in the country.

“It’s always a great joy to see your children grow up and reach positions where they are able to make a difference and inspire others. Today, they came back as elderly child who would carry his/her siblings along. We implore other year groups to replicate this feat more frequently. The generation of today and that of the future needs contemporary opportunities to solve problems. Let us work together to make the medical school the premier in the country,” he stated.

The President of the Junior Common Room George Kwabena Bonsu Jnr also expressed his satisfaction for the group’s initiatives.

“We have been motivated by their presence. Today was a fine opportunity to learn from medical practitioners who are also old students of this great institution. We have added to our capacity and we hope to see this activity more often from other old students,” the President said.