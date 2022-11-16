A former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila has taken a dig at the Minority in Parliament following the motion for a vote of censure tabled against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Describing the motion as bogus, Mr. Bomfeh said the move is aimed at embarrassing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and making his government unpopular.

“The ongoing motion of censure is to cause embarrassment to President Akufo-Addo, and his cabinet. The Minority is just trying to bring the President and his entire Cabinet down. The President is the target and not Ken Ofori-Atta. Any problem you have with the budget is an attempt on the President and his cabinet… If you want to impeach the President, just be bold and stop these things. I don’t know why the President has allowed the Minority to bring the government’s entire achievements to question. Why allow it?” Kabila asked on Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo on Wednesday.

He wondered why the President is dragging his feet in letting go of the Finance Minister, whom he claimed is the weakest link in his Cabinet.

“We cannot reduce issues of the country to just the Finance Minister, and bogus claims by the Minority. Mr. President, why go through this embarrassment because of this weakest link of your Cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Ofori -Atta is facing an ad-hoc committee following a motion of censure.

He is accused of gross mismanagement of the economy, conflict of interest among others.

Ofori-Atta is expected to respond to the claims the Minority made against him on Friday.