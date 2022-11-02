The National Petroleum Authority has shied away from any definite remarks on the recent hikes in fuel prices.

While the authority conducts in-house studies that inform outlook, its Director of Communications, Mohammed Abdul Kudus, said it was wary of its influence on the market.

“We are careful in the speculation, predictions or wanting to make any assumptions. We want to work with the data as and when it is needed for the market or consuming public to know,” Mr. Kudus said to Citi News.

This week, the price of diesel has shot up to over GH¢23 per litre while petrol is selling at almost GH¢18 per litre.

On the recent increases and the variables that have informed them, Mr. Kudus said, “it is the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Finance that can speak to that.”

He noted further that the authority largely acts on instructions given it by the government.

“Anytime you come to us and say do this, we will do that,” he said.

Mr. Kudus did assure that the authority will be “working to ensure there is going to be the product in the market all year round.”

“What we probably would be able to help with is the regularity of the product out there in the market. So we are trying as much as possible to guarantee the supply,” he said.