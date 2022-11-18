The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Qatar, the host country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A contingent of 47 people, consisting of 26 players and 21 backroom staff arrived for the Mundial which will take place from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022 in colourful traditional clothing.

Otto Addo and his men walk into the tournament in high spirits, having defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi a day before.

In that impressive Black Stars win, Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored their debut Ghana goals to give Otto Addo more goal threats for the tournament.

Since Otto Addo’s appointment as coach of the Black Stars, the team has picked up three wins, four draws and two defeats and will be hoping to add more wins to his locker.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Group H for the World Cup and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Visit citisportsonline.com and Citi Sports Ghana on YouTube for exclusive content from Qatar.