Student girls in the Zabzugu senior high school in the Northern were full of excitement following the support of sanitary pads by Rotary club Ghana.

Due to the high cost of sanitary pads, some girls in the school are unable to buy as a result do miss classes when they’re in their menses.

Rotary club Ghana through lobbying of the member of Parliament for Zabzugu, John Binam Jabah, supported the girls with sanitary pads.

Each girl was given pads that can be used for at least five months.

The school currently has a student population of, 1089 with female students at 411. Currently, only form ones and twos that are in school.

The Member of Parliament expressed his happiness to Rotary club for coming to the aid of Zabzugu senior high school. He pleads for the friendship with Rotary to be extended.

“Rotary club has been very beneficial, and I am so happy that they are here in our district to support us. They are to support our students, especially the females with sanitary pads to help improve personal hygiene and to also offer carrier guidance and counselling to the students. We thank them for the support.”

On his part the district chief executive for Zabzugu, Ahmed Adarkwa also thanked the Rotary club for choosing Zabzugu district. He said the support for the district will go a long way to benefit them.

“Zabzugu district is blessed to have this kind of friendship with Rotary club. This support that has come, we want to say we are grateful and want to assure the Rotary club that the donation will forever be remembered”