A private hostel at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, has been gutted by fire.

The incident which occurred on Thursday destroyed almost all 18 rooms at the hotel.

According to the property owners, only two students were in the hostel at the time of the incident, as the university is currently on its trimester break.

A visit by Citi News to the hostel saw the properties of students burnt completely.

Some carpenters were also seen at the scene removing the damaged roofing.

“The whole building, aside from three rooms that were salvaged was caved in already,” Northern Regional PRO for GNFS, ADO II, Baba Hudu, said to Citi News.

“That was because the inhabitant did not call the fire service in time. When they called the fire service too… It took the first pump to arrive at the scene after 14 minutes,” he added.