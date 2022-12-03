A joint patrol team of Immigration officers and personnel from the Ghana Police Service have intercepted 981 sacks of compressed substance suspected to be marijuana at Liero, a community around Fielmuo near the Burkina Faso border.

A statement by the Ghana Immigration Service said the patrol team acting on intel conducted a swoop in the house of a man (name withheld) at Liero where it was revealed that most of the rooms were stocked with sacks containing the suspected substance believed to be marijuana.

The statement added that the determined personnel, with a backup reinforcement, retrieved the suspected substances totalling 981 parcels and sent them to the Hamile Border Post for further investigation and action.

“The respective state security agencies would be invited to analyse the exhibits to ascertain the veracity of our deep suspicion about what the substance actually is.

“In the meantime, frantic efforts are being made to apprehend persons connected to the ceased substance to aid in the investigation and appropriate action.”

The Hamile Border Post Commander, Chief Supt. Owusu Ansah thanked the locals who provided the tip leading to the seizure.

“Whereas we appreciate the impeccable rapport with the locals, we wish to respectfully inform the few unrepentant ones not to stand in our way. They must either change or we change them, the middle ground is not an option.”